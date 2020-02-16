|
Age 71 of Little Canada Passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Steve is survived by sons, Chris (Kyme Fletcher) Cone & Scott (Tonya) Cone; grandchildren, Christopher Cone Jr., Sunny Cone (Darrick Nelson), Logan Cone, Dylan Strandberg, Maxwell Cone; great-grandson Christopher Cone III; siblings, Chuck (Linda) Cone, Sue (Roger) Butler; many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Preceded in death by parents, Dale & Ramona (Miller) Cone; brother, Jim Cone. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020