March 15, 1967 — July 5, 2020 Age 53 of Woodbury Steve went to live with Jesus in heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Roberta Gast; his siblings Tamara (Peter) Mumm, Gregory (Eileen) Gast, and Elizabeth (Jason Stedillie) Pichardo Stedillie; and his nieces and nephews, Hannah, Jacob, and Joshua Mumm, Candice Smart, Alexandra and Isaac Gast, and Ethan Pichardo. He was a mentor and second father to his nieces and nephews, to whom he went by the name "Uncle." Steve grew up in Tomah, WI, graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1989, and enjoyed a successful accounting and finance career in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN. His love and friendship touched many people's lives.The family would like to express special thanks to Steve's caregivers at Fairview University Medical Center and DaVita Dialysis. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private Christian memorial service will be held with immediate family only. A recording of the memorial service will be made available through the Steve Gast site on CaringBridge https://www. caringbridge.org/
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www. cff.org/Give-Monthly/
and/or Christ Lutheran Church ( 2475 17th Ave. E., North St. Paul, MN 55109) General Fund Offering are welcome. "Thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." (1 Corinthians 15:57)