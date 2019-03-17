|
Age 64 of St. Paul, passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2019. Steve leaves behind people who love him including his mother, Peg Filipczak, sisters Sue (Tim) Rogge and Meg (Brian) Lowe and his brother Bob. He was a fabulous uncle to his nieces and nephews: Theresa (Scott) Lecher, Timothy (Jill) Rogge, Daniel (Chrissie) Rogge, Sarah (Phil) Rickert, Corey (Kathleen) Fruin and an expanding roster of great nieces and nephews. He has joined the souls of our loved ones that include his father Gordy, his sister Theresa, his sister-in-law Amy and his niece, Hope Crolley. For decades, Steve worked as a restaurant server at Tucci Benucch at the Mall of America, earning the friendship of many customers and mall walkers. Funeral Service 11:00am Wednesday March20, with visitation beginning at 10:00am at: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996 West 50th St. and Hwy. 100
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019