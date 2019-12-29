|
|
Of Madison, WI. Took his own life on December 15, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1955 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Robert and Ruth (Nyhus) Schally. He graduated from Washington High School, where he excelled in academics and theater. He was the first in his family to graduate from college and received a distinguished service award for his work with the school newspaper while studying at St. Paul Area Technical Vocational Institute. Steve married Cynthia (Rebholz) on September 27, 1980 in Madison. He was a talented graphic designer and printer, as well as a wonderful father and devoted friend. He loved his family, astronomy, downhill ski racing and curling, and was a 10-gallon blood donor to the Red Cross. Steve made a mistake, and he was unable to forgive himself or see a path forward from that event. All of us need and deserve kindness and compassion and must begin with ourselves. Survivors include his wife, Cindy ; son Dan Schally and daughter-in-law Samantha Carroll; daughter Cate (Brandon) Secora; father Robert Schally; father-in-law Harold Rebholz; sisters Barb (Ron) Vavrinek, Kathy Doyle, Joanne (Doug) Swalboski and Diane (Lisa) Erickson; brothers Bob, Gary (Julie) and Jim (Janelle) Schally; brothers-in-law Dave (Cheryl), Mark and Jon (Christi) Rebholz; friends Eric (Michelle) Torre, Cheryl Daniels and Michael Rosenberg, and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Ruth and mother-in-law Jeanne Rebholz. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Madison with visitation there beginning at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI Dane County and the Madison Curling Foundation. Cress Funeral Home is serving the family. "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails." (1 Corinthians 13:4-13).
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019