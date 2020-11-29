1/1
Stephen Michael "Steve" LEIER
Age 67 Died peacefully on November 28, 2020. He is survived by his children, Jessica (Jesse), Brenna (Eli) and Mike (Alyssa), as well as his grandchildren, Liam, Livi, Evie, Augie and Alice. His children offer this toast to Steve: Dad, you are one of the world's greatest characters and it's been our pleasure to call you our Father. You lived your life with exuberance and pursued your goals without hesitation. You taught us kids to live modestly, but to enjoy the finer things. Your love of a sharp suit, fast cars, brunches with champagne toasts, and a good-looking lady will remain forever in our hearts as Steve Leier's rules to live by, which you would certainly emphasize with a hearty "God Damnit!" We love you terribly, we will speak your remembrances with a smile on our faces, and we will miss the hell out of you. We toast to you today and all days. It's been an honor and a privilege. Cheers to you Dad. Prost! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dorothy Day Place (Catholic Charities) and Planned Parenthood.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
