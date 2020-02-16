|
|
Age 52 of Shoreview, MN Passed away on February 10, 2020. Loving husband, father, son, and brother. Preceded in death by brother John, father-in-law Fern Desautels, and cousin Ann Jensen. Survived by wife, Jacquie, and daughters Claire and Caroline, as well as parents Patrick and Mary, mother-in-law Diana Desautels-Clark (Bruce), brother Greg (Julien), sister-in-law Jo-Anne Beimers (Tom), nephews Cory, Cole, and Oliver and niece Charlotte, goddaughter Julia Crary, many cousins, aunts, and uncles, and countless friends. Steve was devoted to his family and church. He valued hard work. He had the ability to make friends in any situation and exemplified compassion and empathy toward his fellow human beings in every circumstance. He enjoyed the outdoors and frequently went camping at state parks with his daughters. Nothing brought more joy to Steve than exploring the world with his family, particularly on road trips. He was full of life and loved to laugh. He also had a fondness for blueberries, ice cream, and craft beer. He was always someone you could count on. A profoundly ethical person, he believed one could build a better world if everyone joined to do the right and just thing. Steve will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday, February 19 at ST. GENEVIEVE PARISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6995 Centerville Rd., Centerville. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23) and 10-11 AM Wednesday at the Parish Community Center. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020