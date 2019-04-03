|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 1, 2019 Age 66, of St. Paul. Preceded in death by mother, Mildred; grandchildren, Connor and Colton Cameron. Survived by loving wife, Joyce; children, Kelly (John) Cameron, Allison (Jesse) Hoffbauer, Phillip (fiancé, Mackenzie); grandchildren, Lauren, Carter, Stella & Sadie; brother, Chuck; sister, Peggy; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Service 6 PM Friday, April 5th at Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Pt., Eagan. Gathering of Friends 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Special Thanks to Allina Hospice. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019