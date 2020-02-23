|
Loving Husband, Father Grandfather & Friend Age 82, of Eagan. Passed away surrounded by his family on February 21, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Russell & Ruth; sister, Susan Diebold; brother-in-law, Mark Anderson. Survived by loving wife, Helen; children, Steve (Jeni), Scott (Stacey) & Sarah (Jason) Pitzl; grandchildren, Emily, Carly, Rachel, Hannah, Jack and Grace; sister, Lynn Anderson; brother-in-law, Jay Diebold; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Wednesday, February 26th at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3930 Rahn Rd., Eagan. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service at church. Interment Riverview Cemetery, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Mount Calvary Church. 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020