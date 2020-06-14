Stephen WANVIG
Steve Wanvig passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2020. Steve was born on October 31, 1949 in Minneapolis to Marc D. and Fern Wanvig. Steve grew up in Minneapolis and was a graduate of St. Bridget's Catholic School, DeLaSalle High School and the University of Minnesota. Steve worked at Jostens as an artist for 38 years where he designed the Goldy Gopher mascot for the University of Minnesota. On June 20, 1981 he was married to Sharon Svendsen in Racine, WI. Steve was a member of the Recovery Church. Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Sonya (Ryan Schaefer) and Jason (Bethy) Wanvig, his grandchildren Scarlett, Stanley and Arthur, his brother Marc J. Wanvig (Dorothy Hoffman) and sister Toni (Lowell) Graves and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be for immediate family only due to coronavirus restrictions. Memorial gifts will go to the Recovery Church. 651-454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
