One of the best the world has known... A wonderful Friend, Brother and Father Steve Berttula passed away August 17, 2020 at the age of 52 of natural causes. Steve grew up in Shoreview, MN and was a 1986 graduate of Mounds View High School; he resided in Somerset, WI. Steve always had the ability to make us laugh with a poignant thought, observation or quip. With an incredible memory and a natural curiosity for people's thoughts, Steve was a thoughtful, insightful and intelligent man who, though guarded, genuinely cared for the people he loved. In his own words, Steve was a "hopeless romantic" and never lost touch with our shared humanity and its struggles. Steve carried a high degree of professionalism to his career in medical device sales with Merging Medical Solutions. Everyone who worked with him knew he was the guy you wanted by your side in the operating room. Steve was our radio personality, statesman and comedian; conversations with him were never dull. There will be a void without Steve and we will forever miss his candor and his ability to warm our hearts with humor. Sadly, Steve faded like our comet into the ethereal twilight of the beyond. He was preceded in death by mother Barbra Blomberg Berttula. Survivors include son Ryan Berttula, father Jack Berttula, sister Julie Albrecht (Kurt). A celebration of life is planned for 1 o'clock Wednesday, September 2nd at the Island Lake Park, 3611 N. Victoria St., Shoreview . Casual attire, and all dogs welcome! Pax aeterna!









