Passed away on December 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Lorraine and Patrick. Survived by his wife, Jean; son, Zack; stepsons, Jason and Eric; grandchildren, Hunter, Avila, Amara, Ashlyn; siblings, Ron, Darcy, and Kim. An avid outdoors-man, Steve was known to many as "Big Fish." Loved by so many, he will be missed and always held in their hearts. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements, O'Halloran and Murphy-Woodbury Funeral Home (651-702-0301).
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
