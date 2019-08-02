Home

Steve DITZLER
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Interment
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
2101 Lexington Ave. S.
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Steve DITZLER Obituary
Age 46, of Cottage Grove Died unexpectedly on July 30, 2019 Steve is survived by his wife Karla; four children Alisha Christian, Brittani Cortez, Madison and Jackson Nelson; siblings Dan Ditzler and Chris (Heather) Ditzler as well as several nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Geraldine. Memorial gathering will be 4-7 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Interment will be 10 am, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2019
