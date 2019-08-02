|
|
Age 46, of Cottage Grove Died unexpectedly on July 30, 2019 Steve is survived by his wife Karla; four children Alisha Christian, Brittani Cortez, Madison and Jackson Nelson; siblings Dan Ditzler and Chris (Heather) Ditzler as well as several nieces and one nephew. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard and Geraldine. Memorial gathering will be 4-7 pm, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Interment will be 10 am, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, 2101 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2019