Steve E. RONKOWSKI
1957 - 2020
Age 63, of Winona Formerly of St. Paul Passed away on July 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 6, 1957, in St. Paul, MN, to Edward and Janice Ronkowski, and was a graduate of UW-Stout. Steve was employed with Winona State University as a Facilities Coordinator. He loved various outdoor activities, such as fishing and camping, and enjoyed creating and being a part of a number of building projects as an engineer. Steve is survived by his mother Janice, brother Scott, sister Karyn Hirsch, and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Edward. Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a private funeral service and interment are being planned for a future date. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home 376 E. Sarnia St. Winona, MN (507) 452-2782 . www.watkowski-mulyck.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
