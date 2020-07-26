Lake Elmo, MN Steve passed away at his home in Lake Elmo with his longtime companion/friend JoAnne Lawonn at his side on June 29, 2020. Steve was born on January 31, 1943 in St. Paul to Reuben and Ardis Gustafson. He graduated from North St. Paul High School in 1961. Steve was a gifted athlete and played football, baseball and hockey. After high school, he attended Colorado College and then earned his bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Steve worked for the State of Minnesota for 37 years and retired from the Department of Administration as a Planning Director in 2010. Also, during this time, he was active in youth hockey and worked as a hockey referee. In retirement, he continued to work on his beautiful gardens and his golf game. His dog Molly was his constant companion and was always close by. As they both aged and become less active, she was content sitting by him and watching the flowers grow. In addition to JoAnne, Steve is survived by his dog Molly, his son Andy, grandchildren Katlyn and Ethan and two nieces Britta Peterson and Maja Larson. He was preceded in death by his parents Rueben and Ardis Gustafson, his brother Tom Gustafson and his sister Kathryn Swanson. Steve's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday August 2, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN at 2 pm. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Kathryn Gustafson Swanson Scholarship – Gustavus Adolphus College (Checks can be made out to Gustavus Adolphus College – in the memo line – either put "Kathryn Gustafson Swanson Scholarship" or "In honor of Steve Gustafson"). Checks may be mailed directly to Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Avenue, St. Peter, MN 56082 – Attn: Tricia Bergeson. 651-439-5511