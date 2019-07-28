Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA
3495 N. Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve QUINLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve QUINLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve QUINLAN Obituary
Beloved Husband & Father Age 64, of Roseville Passed away peacefully, following a battle with cancer, on July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William & Lucille. Survived by wife, Debbie (nee Martin); children, Anthony "Tony" & Molly; and siblings, Tom, Pat Bahr, Jerry (Judy) & Mary Kay (Tom) Wilson. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, August 1 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, 7/31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now