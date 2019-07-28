|
|
Beloved Husband & Father Age 64, of Roseville Passed away peacefully, following a battle with cancer, on July 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, William & Lucille. Survived by wife, Debbie (nee Martin); children, Anthony "Tony" & Molly; and siblings, Tom, Pat Bahr, Jerry (Judy) & Mary Kay (Tom) Wilson. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, August 1 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednesday, 7/31 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019