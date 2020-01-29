|
Age 59, of Little Canada Passed unexpectedly on January 26, 2020 Survived by his parents, David and Ruth; his sister, Rachel; sister-in-law, Diane (Rick); and only nephew, Andrew. Preceded in death by his wife, Nadine; and his brother, Mark. Steve will be remembered for his love of trains and his enjoyment of traveling by rail. He loved classic rock music, including Three Dog Night, Chicago, Santana, and Journey. He was a multiple sport letter winner in high school, and was named Athlete of the Year at Concordia Academy, Roseville. Steve continued to have fitness as a priority. Steve was also fierce about his faith and proud of his Dr. Charles Stanley Bible. Steve was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, who are all better for him being in our lives. Steve was a gentle soul and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral service 11:30 AM Friday, January 31 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH-ROSEVILLE CAMPUS, 2701 N. Rice St. Visitation at the church from 10:30-11:30 AM Friday. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020