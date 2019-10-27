|
Went to be with our Lord on 10/20/2019. Preceded in death by father Daniel Danielson and mother Stella Danielson. Survived by brother Michael Danielson (Linde); sister Dawn Danielson; his loving children Sonja, Dillion and Courtney; nieces and nephews; and his four lovely grandchildren. Also survived by his uncles Guy Colbert and Tom Hennessy and many loving cousins. Memorial service to be held 11/02/2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the American Legion Post #577, 1129 Arcade St., St. Paul, MN 55106.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019