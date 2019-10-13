Home

Steven Andrew CICCARELLI

Born Dec. 27, 1941; Died Sept. 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Mary Ann and brother Harold. Survived by sister and husband Nancy and Gerald Hammer and brother Clyde. He graduated from the U of M in Political Science. Worked as a dedicated employee of the State of MN, prior to moving to California. Worked for the City of Los Angeles as a City Planner for 25 yers before retiring. In retirement, he worked to help many people and organizations. He had many nephews and nieces, great and great great. The families of Frank Verley, Julie and Jesse Harms and Peter and LeFang. A memorial service will be held on Sat., Oct. 26, at 11AM at The Union Gospel Mission, Snail Lake Camp Hwy 96, Ona Orth Retreat Center.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
