Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Peter
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Steven Arthur BAHR

Steven Arthur BAHR Obituary
Age 64, of Forest Lake Died on February 1, 2020 at home while surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kris; their children, Bryan (Jodi), Jennifer (Michael) Hallingstad, Sarah Jane (Tom) Miller; six grandchildren, Alayna, Payton, Brogan, Vayda, Lucy, Landry, they were his greatest source of joy! He is also survived by his parents, Gene and Esther; sister, Sheryl (Curt) Pascoe; brothers, Gene Jr. (Shannon), Dave (Cheryl); in-laws, Steve (Becky) Monson, Kathy (Ed) Gorman, Colleen (Al) Lightfoot; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Forest Lake. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 4, 2020
