Age 61, of Lino Lakes Beloved Husband, Father & Papa Passed away on June 21, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by father, Stanley; and grandparents, Pop & Weez. Survived by wife, Kathy; children, Tyler (Maria) & Gina (Eric Campbell); granddaughters, Isabelle, Ava & Veda; mother, Marylou; and siblings, Craig, Cindy, Dave & Diane. Funeral service 1 PM Thursday, June 27 at OUR SAVIOR'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9185 Lexington Ave., Circle Pines. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12 Noon - 1 PM Thursday. Memorials preferred to . MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019