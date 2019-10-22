Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
777 Carmichael Rd.
Hudson, MN
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Faith Community Church
777 Carmichael Rd.
Hudson, MN
Steven Carl WELTER


1956 - 2019
Steven Carl WELTER Obituary
Whom was also lovingly know as Brudda and Brown Papa. Was born on March, 31, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota where he married his beautiful bride Jeanne Marie Groppoli, whom he had a fairytale love for. Together they raised their 4 daughters; Jacqueline Sara, Suzanne and Amelia. Saturday, October 19, 2019 he became an angel. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his father Louis Welter, sister, Rosemarie Welter and his angel, granddaughter Evvy Havvah Bocklund. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Marie (Groppoli) Welter, daughters, Jacqueline Francis Welter, Sara Jeanne Bocklund (Matthew) Suzanne Elizabeth Hamburge (Anthony) and Amelia Jo Gottschalk (Jake), grandchildren; Caitlyn, Mattison, Sophia, Isaiah, Padraig, Avarie, Peyton, Olivia, Grace, Jack, Jonathan, Lucy, Harper. His mother Elizabeth Welter, and siblings Theresa (Ken), Larry (Lisa), James(Alicia) and his many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday morning, October 23rd from 10:00 to 11:00, at Faith Community Church; 777 Carmichael Rd. Hudson, WI 54016. The service will follow from 11:00 to 12:00. We will then proceed to Union Cemetery for a burial service followed by a lunch and visitation at the Welter residence.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
