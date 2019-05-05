|
|
Age 54 of Lino Lakes Died April 27, 2019 Survived by his wife, Shelly; daughter, Angela; mother, Kathryn; siblings, Luanne (Paul) Rynders and Debra (John) Nelson; Shelly's family and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Harlan; grandparents, Ernest and Myrtle Nelson. Longtime employee of Marsden, most recently MSI. Avid outdoorsman and loved his Harley. Visitation 2-5PM Sunday, May 12 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Funeral service 11AM (visitation begins at 10AM) Monday, May 13 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 Roselawn Ave. N., Roseville. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019