Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH
1215 Roselawn Ave. N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH
1215 Roselawn Ave. N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven BERNTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Charles BERNTSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Charles BERNTSON Obituary
Age 54 of Lino Lakes Died April 27, 2019 Survived by his wife, Shelly; daughter, Angela; mother, Kathryn; siblings, Luanne (Paul) Rynders and Debra (John) Nelson; Shelly's family and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by father, Harlan; grandparents, Ernest and Myrtle Nelson. Longtime employee of Marsden, most recently MSI. Avid outdoorsman and loved his Harley. Visitation 2-5PM Sunday, May 12 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Funeral service 11AM (visitation begins at 10AM) Monday, May 13 at ROSEVILLE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1215 Roselawn Ave. N., Roseville. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now