Age 59 of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly 3/19/2019 Beloved son of Dolores; brother of Susan (Dave) Baarstad, Scott, Sheri (Tom) Peterson; adored uncle of Kyle Baarstad, Jenna and Justin Peterson. Steve is preceded in death by father, Elwood. Service of Remembrance 4PM Sat. 3/30/2019 at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 6039 40th St. N. at Hwy 120, Oakdale. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019