Home with Jesus Age 74 Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 and went home to be with his Savior. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Kathleen; and brother, Ron. Survived by wife, Carol; brother, Skip; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Steven loved the outdoors and spent time hunting. He loved to dance around the kitchen and was a man of deep faith. Funeral Service, 11am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment Union Cemetery Maplewood. Memorials preferred. 651-439-5511