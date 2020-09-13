1/
Steven G. SPLITTSTOESSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Home with Jesus Age 74 Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 and went home to be with his Savior. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Kathleen; and brother, Ron. Survived by wife, Carol; brother, Skip; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Steven loved the outdoors and spent time hunting. He loved to dance around the kitchen and was a man of deep faith. Funeral Service, 11am on Friday, September 18, 2020 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment Union Cemetery Maplewood. Memorials preferred. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved