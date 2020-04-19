Age 71, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Meghan; parents, Jerome and Geraldine; and brother, John. Survived by daughter, Amanda (Matt) Linn; grandchildren, Tanner, Everly and Magnolia; and brother, Kevin (Lance). Steven enlisted and retired from the Army. He was a longtime devoted postal service worker. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved reading and gardening. A memorial service will be held for him and announced at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family to donate to dementia research.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.