Steven H. McGARTHWAITE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 71, of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by wife, Kathleen; daughter, Meghan; parents, Jerome and Geraldine; and brother, John. Survived by daughter, Amanda (Matt) Linn; grandchildren, Tanner, Everly and Magnolia; and brother, Kevin (Lance). Steven enlisted and retired from the Army. He was a longtime devoted postal service worker. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved reading and gardening. A memorial service will be held for him and announced at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the family to donate to dementia research.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved