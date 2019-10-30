Pioneer Press Obituaries
Age 47 of Eagan, MN Died October 25, 2019 Preceded in death by grandma, Hatti Rose and grandparents, Edward and Isabelle Altier. Survived by wife of 21 years, Michelle; children, Will (17) and Olivia (16); parents, Raymond and Elaine Altier; brothers, Tom (Gretchen) and Mark (Denise); sister-in-law Jeanine (Jason); nieces and nephews, Riley, Molly, Pete, Brady, and Jason Jr.; and Godbrother and best friend, Joey Kasel. Visitation 1-4PM, Saturday, November 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 followed by Service at 4PM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019
