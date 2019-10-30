|
|
Age 47 of Eagan, MN Died October 25, 2019 Preceded in death by grandma, Hatti Rose and grandparents, Edward and Isabelle Altier. Survived by wife of 21 years, Michelle; children, Will (17) and Olivia (16); parents, Raymond and Elaine Altier; brothers, Tom (Gretchen) and Mark (Denise); sister-in-law Jeanine (Jason); nieces and nephews, Riley, Molly, Pete, Brady, and Jason Jr.; and Godbrother and best friend, Joey Kasel. Visitation 1-4PM, Saturday, November 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 followed by Service at 4PM. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019