Age 68 of Mounds View Passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Steve was a long time Graco employee, retiring after 37 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Theresa Olson; brother, Mark Olson; children, Amber Johnson, Jeff Carlson, Tracy (Chris) Helixon, Tim Schuldt, Julie (Brett) DiFrischia, Joe (Mira) Schuldt and Jessie (Steve) Larsen; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many other relatives and good friends. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Juel and LaVonne Olson; wife, Cheryl Olson; and children, Dawn, Steve and Jenny Carlson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM with visitation beginning at 1PM on Sat., Feb. 15 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St, Mounds View. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020