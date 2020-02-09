Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church,
5472 Adams St
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
5472 Adams St
Mounds View, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven J. OLSON


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven J. OLSON Obituary
Age 68 of Mounds View Passed away on Feb. 3, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Steve was a long time Graco employee, retiring after 37 years. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Theresa Olson; brother, Mark Olson; children, Amber Johnson, Jeff Carlson, Tracy (Chris) Helixon, Tim Schuldt, Julie (Brett) DiFrischia, Joe (Mira) Schuldt and Jessie (Steve) Larsen; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many other relatives and good friends. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Juel and LaVonne Olson; wife, Cheryl Olson; and children, Dawn, Steve and Jenny Carlson. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2PM with visitation beginning at 1PM on Sat., Feb. 15 at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, 5472 Adams St, Mounds View. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300 millerfuneralfridley.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -