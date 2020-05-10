Age 64, of Arden Hills, Minnesota Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 after decades battling multiple sclerosis. Steve was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Leona Vodonik. He is survived by sisters Linda Kenney (Patrick) and Sally Gruber (Patrick), and thirteen nieces and nephews. A graduate of Mounds View High School (Class of 1974), Bethel College and William Mitchell Law School, Steve practiced law in Saint Paul for over twenty years before his illness forced an early retirement. Friends and family give their heartfelt thanks to Teddy Jaiyeola, who personally cared for Steve for over fifteen years, and whose children brought Steve great joy. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Mitchell Hamline School of Law.









