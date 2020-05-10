Steven Joseph VODONIK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64, of Arden Hills, Minnesota Passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 after decades battling multiple sclerosis. Steve was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Leona Vodonik. He is survived by sisters Linda Kenney (Patrick) and Sally Gruber (Patrick), and thirteen nieces and nephews. A graduate of Mounds View High School (Class of 1974), Bethel College and William Mitchell Law School, Steve practiced law in Saint Paul for over twenty years before his illness forced an early retirement. Friends and family give their heartfelt thanks to Teddy Jaiyeola, who personally cared for Steve for over fifteen years, and whose children brought Steve great joy. Steve will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Mitchell Hamline School of Law.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Steve was a great classmate and friend at Moundsview. I will always remember his smile and great sense of humor. Love and prayers to his family.
Mary Harrell
Classmate
May 10, 2020
So sorry to see this. While Steve was my brothers age, I have many fond memories of Steve from growing up in Arden Hills. My thoughts are with the Vodonik family.
Jim
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved