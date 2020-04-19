Steven K. DAWSON
Age 72 , of Roseville Passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents LaVoy and Burnell Dawson and partner Ron Kendall. He is survived by his brother Craig and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Steve was a world traveler and retired in Nova Petropolis, Brazil for seven years prior to moving to Roseville. In addition to traveling he enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching soccer and the Vikings. Steve graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA and Masters Degree. He worked as a designer for Ethan Allen, Dayton/Hudson, Home Depot and taught at N.Y.U. Steve's final resting place will be in Iowa at a later date.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
