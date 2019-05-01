|
|
Formerly of WSP Passed away 4/16/19 in Las Vegas NV at age 48 after a brave battle with cancer. Survived by parents Paul & Lois Larsen; sister Anne Larsen (Corey Tauer) and her children, Lydia, Halle, and Leo Knoll. Funeral Service Monday, May 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 So. Robert St., W. St. Paul, MN 55118. Inurnment at Augustana Memorial Garden and Columbarium following service. Memorials preferred to Henry Sibley Dollars for Scholars Prgm or Children's Home Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 1 to May 5, 2019