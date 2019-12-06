Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
Steven LADAS Obituary
Of Roseville, Minnesota Passed peacefully after a courageous 10 year battle with ALS. His life was a testament of faith. He is survived by his children Stephanie, Lizzi, Alissa, Nicholas, Casandra, Christopher, Lukas and Zoe. We gather to celebrate his life at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 7th at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Visitation at the funeral home from 9 – 10 AM Saturday. Donations to www.alsa.org. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2019
