Steven "Steve" LARSON
Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly Minneapolis Passed away November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Anne; brother-in-law Lonny. Survived by his siblings Linda (Ron) Mlynek, Vernon "Mick" Larson, Janet Ambright as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 6 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 4 pm until the time of service. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
NOV
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
