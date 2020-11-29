Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights Formerly Minneapolis Passed away November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Anne; brother-in-law Lonny. Survived by his siblings Linda (Ron) Mlynek, Vernon "Mick" Larson, Janet Ambright as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be 6 pm Monday, November 30, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove with visitation starting at 4 pm until the time of service. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.