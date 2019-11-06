|
Passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Kenneth Lee, grandson Carter Hickson and brother-in-law Gary LaValle. Survived by mother Pat Hambly and step father John Hambly; wife Mary; children Steve Martinez (Dana), daughter Tamara Aydt (Chris); 8 grandchildren; brothers Bill (Lori), Jerry, Tom and sisters Diane (Jeff), Sharon (Clyde); brother-in-law John (Carol); nieces, nephews, many loving relatives Barb, Jace, Nick (Ashley), Jen; friends Dean, Chad and co-workers at Aggregate Industries. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed. Celebration of life service will be held at Eagle Valley Golf Course 2600 Double Eagle Lane Woodbury on Sunday, November 10th from 1-4 PM, beginning with a short service and celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions will be donated to charity, Best Christmas Ever-BCE. Donations also online: bcemovemnet.kindful.com.
