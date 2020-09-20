Age 76 of Mahtomedi Passed away unexpectedly on 9/15/20. He will be deeply missed by his wife Mary of 53 years, daughters Shannon (Pat) Beskar and Sherry (Kurt) Bartels, grandchildren Josh, Alex, Taylor, Shanny, Riley and Brody, sisters Annie and Shirley, and countless nieces, nephews and friends. He was a life-long teacher, not only in the classroom, but to everyone he was around, especially his family. He will be remembered for his story-telling abilities, infectious laugh and love of antique cars. Family will be holding private services. Memorials to St. Jude of the Lake Church.