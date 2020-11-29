Age 64 of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on November 23rd, after a courageous six year battle, surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his devoted partner of 27 years, Sue (Schwingle) Hannigan; son Matt (Jess); daughter Melissa; bonus daughters Casey (Jake), Stephanie, Alex (Jordon); grandchildren Kaylen (Bjorn), Blake, Cody, Damien, Zack; great grandchildren Ruby, Rory; siblings Lynn (Bill) Knauff, Bob (Joleen), Buck, Laurie (Jim) Tubbesing, Geri (Jeff) Bagwill; aunts Mary Lou Rochel, Mary Meyer; bonus siblings Diane Tyson, Dan, Pete (Karen), Chris (Jeff) White, Laura (Jon) Lundquist, Tom (Sue), Charlie (Laura), Nici; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, the mother of his children, Rosie Dircks, and many fur-grandkids. Preceded in death by parents Jim and Pat, and bonus brother Michael. Steve loved trips up north to the lake, fishing with friends, playing softball, and sitting on his porch watching the birds, usually with a cold Schmidt nearby. He will be greatly missed. The family will have a private service at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society
.