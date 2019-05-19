Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven WIEGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven M. WIEGNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven M. WIEGNER Obituary
8-25-1952 - 5-9-2019 Preceded in death by father Harold G. Wiegner. He leaves behind a loving wife, Nona Arnold, mother Marie, brother Harold (Bonnie), sister Maureen (Barry), niece Jennie Wicker (Patrick), great niece Katrina, great nephew Kieran and a host of relatives and friends. Steve did not want any interment service. Rather, a celebration of life for him will be from 1-4 on Sunday, May 26th at the home of Maureen and Barry, 185 Peninsula Road, Medicine Lake, MN 55441. He was an amazing partner, friend, son and brother. We will miss you, but God has you wrapped in his arms, so rest now. We love you.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.