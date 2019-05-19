|
8-25-1952 - 5-9-2019 Preceded in death by father Harold G. Wiegner. He leaves behind a loving wife, Nona Arnold, mother Marie, brother Harold (Bonnie), sister Maureen (Barry), niece Jennie Wicker (Patrick), great niece Katrina, great nephew Kieran and a host of relatives and friends. Steve did not want any interment service. Rather, a celebration of life for him will be from 1-4 on Sunday, May 26th at the home of Maureen and Barry, 185 Peninsula Road, Medicine Lake, MN 55441. He was an amazing partner, friend, son and brother. We will miss you, but God has you wrapped in his arms, so rest now. We love you.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019