Son, Brother, Loving Companion and Friend ~ Age 69 res Eagan Died suddenly December 1, 2020. Predeceased by his father, John, his brothers John (Choochie) and Tom. He is survived by Joan Kartak (his companion for the last 14 years), Faye Baukol Klein, mother Gene, sisters Kristin and Susan; brothers Peter (Patricia) and Paul; many nieces, nephews, Dane Kartak and numerous friends, too many to count or name. Steve was a dedicated Engineer and Vice President with Barr Engineering for 45 years. He had a passion for public service. Steve was known for his depth of caring and concern for everyone. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date when restrictions allow. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice
"Bye for now" - Steve