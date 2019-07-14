Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven "Buttsy" MITCHELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven "Buttsy" MITCHELL Obituary
Died at age 65, on May 11, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Steve was preceded in death by parents Russell (Caroline); sister Jackie (Pete) Hernandez; brothers Tom & Scott Mitchell. Steve is survived by ex-wife and partner Lynn Mitchell; loving daughter Briana (Joe); nephew Joe (Sandy) Prelgo; nieces Lori & Tammy Prelgo. A celebration of Buttsy's life and humor will be on July 21st at Sgt Peppers Grille in Oakdale, MN from 3-7pm, 930 Helena Ave. N., Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.