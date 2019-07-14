|
|
Died at age 65, on May 11, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Steve was preceded in death by parents Russell (Caroline); sister Jackie (Pete) Hernandez; brothers Tom & Scott Mitchell. Steve is survived by ex-wife and partner Lynn Mitchell; loving daughter Briana (Joe); nephew Joe (Sandy) Prelgo; nieces Lori & Tammy Prelgo. A celebration of Buttsy's life and humor will be on July 21st at Sgt Peppers Grille in Oakdale, MN from 3-7pm, 930 Helena Ave. N., Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019