Age 68 Passed away October 27, 2020 after a brief, courageous battle with lung cancer. 1970 graduate of White Bear Lake (MN) High School. Preceded in death by parents Ralph and Arlene Kipp, brother Greg, nephews Eric and Aaron. Survived by wife Gwen, sons Richard "Rick" (Sandy Schorr) and Jeffrey (Suzanne), daughter Holly (Stacy) Lindenfelser, grandchildren Jacob and Rylee Kipp, step-grand daughter Skyler Lindenfelser, brother John (Chris), sister Kathy (Mark) Huspeni, sister-in-law Jan Kipp, and nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.