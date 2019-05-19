Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
423 5th Street S
Stillwater, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven ROETTGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven ROETTGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven ROETTGER Obituary
Age 76, of Stillwater Passed away at The Estates at Greeley on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Steven was proud to work at Xcel Energy for over 30 years. He was a jokester and easily made friends. His job in this world was to make people smile and make them feel welcome. Steven is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Brenda), Christine (Mark) Krinke, John (Tara); grand children, Chandel (Allastant) Nuckles, Cierra (Andy) Baehr, Brandon (Amber) Tonnar; 4 great-grand children; siblings, Albert (Carol), Janice Johnson, Geraldine (Richard) Klammer. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednes day, May 22nd at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Thursday, May 23rd at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 423 5th Street S, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now