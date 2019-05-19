|
Age 76, of Stillwater Passed away at The Estates at Greeley on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Steven was proud to work at Xcel Energy for over 30 years. He was a jokester and easily made friends. His job in this world was to make people smile and make them feel welcome. Steven is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his children, Patrick (Brenda), Christine (Mark) Krinke, John (Tara); grand children, Chandel (Allastant) Nuckles, Cierra (Andy) Baehr, Brandon (Amber) Tonnar; 4 great-grand children; siblings, Albert (Carol), Janice Johnson, Geraldine (Richard) Klammer. Visitation 4-7 PM Wednes day, May 22nd at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Thursday, May 23rd at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 423 5th Street S, Stillwater, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019