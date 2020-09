Age 56 of Palm Springs, CA Passed away on July 18, 2020 Formerly of St. Mary's Point, MN. Preceded in death by his parents Edward & Beverly Swanson. Survived by his sister Nadine (Stew) McKenna as well as cousins, family & friends. Steven was a kind, gentle, generous soul who had a mischievous twinkle in his eyes when he smiled. He will be forever in our hearts. A private family gathering will be held at Willow River Cemetery, Hudson, WI on September 12th.