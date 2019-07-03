Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
The Church of St. Genevieve Parish Center
6995 Centerville Road
Centerville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Genevieve Parish Center
6995 Centerville Road
Centerville, MN
View Map
Age 47 Of Eagan Loving Son, Brother, Uncle fought hard and unfortunately died from mental illness on June 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, July 8th with visitation beginning at 9 AM at The Church of St. Genevieve Parish Center, 6995 Centerville Road, Centerville. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, St. Paul. Memorials preferred to National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota. www.nami mn.org. Complete notice on Sunday. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 3, 2019
