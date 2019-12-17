Home

Age 68, of Hastings Passed away on December 20, 2019 Survived by, father, Harlan; son, Adam (Renae) Swanson; step-sons, Jay Kronmiller, Justin (Sara) Kronmiller and Sam Master; granddaughters, Sadie, Leylia & Harlee; brother, Mike (Barb) Swanson; nieces, nephews & other relatives. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Fri., 12/20 at Our Saviour's Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 W 9th St, Hastings. Visitation 1 hr prior to the service. Following, a gathering will take place at Spiral Brewery, 111 2nd St E, Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-437-9419 www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
