Age 66 Passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2020 at his home in Roseville, MN. Born in St. Paul on October 26, 1953 and was preceded in death by father, Thomas Mayer; mother, Theresa Mayer; and sister, Pamela. Steven (Sleevo, Niner, Bah-Humbug) graduated from Washington High School in 1971 and St. Paul Vocational. Achieved a 40-year career as a machinist. Accomplished fastpitch softball pitcher for The C.O.G. of West St. Paul; AA State Champ and MVP. Gifted technical mind who loved to work on cars, motors and electronics. Beloved brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed. Steven is survived by his sisters, Jo (Warren) Modell, Randee Mayer and Marsha (Jeff Hanwright) Mayer. Best uncle ever to Carrie (Steven) Jones, Curt Modell, Lori (Trey) Hernandez, Amanda Mayer, Alissa Mayer, Michael, Lisa, Nikki, David and Pam. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020