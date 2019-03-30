|
|
Age 68 of Cottage Grove Was called home on March 28, 2019 after a seven year battle with lung cancer. Survived by his loving wife Carol; daughters, Jamie (Eric) Brandvold, Kristi Crossley, Desiree (Wayne) DuFour, and Jennifer (Evan) Burg; grandchildren, Britni, Andrew, Alyssa, Caelo, Easton, Isabella, and Madden; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Lincoln; brothers, Mike, Dave, Tom, Jim, and sister Anne; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Richard and Kathleen, and brother John. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation. A memorial luncheon will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 11am-2pm at St. Matthews Church, 510 Hall Ave. St. Paul, MN 55107. The family would like to thank Allina Hospital nurses and doctors, Allina Hospice. A special thank you to Laura Hermann and our support group.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 30, 2019