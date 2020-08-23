1/1
Steven W. HOULE
Age 52, of Wyoming Loving Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend Went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020, surrounded by his family & friends. Steve was a proud Air Force Veteran. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting & fishing. Above all, he dearly loved his family and his large network of friends. Survived by children, Jestine (Justin) Rice, Adam Houle; granddaughter, Jaylin Jarmuzek; parents, Eugene & Kathleen; siblings, LeAnn (Bill) Michael, Ryan (Tara Stewart); nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Wed., Aug. 26th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake. Private Mass of Christian Burial at Church of St. Genevieve. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
