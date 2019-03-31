|
|
Age 69 Passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 18, 2019 in Largo, FL. Survived by wife, Nancy; mother, Dolores; siblings, Bruce (Cindy) Bogart, Jakki (Wil) Hodge, Karmyn (Fred) Bailey, Paula (Mark) Butina and Todd (Ann) Bogart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wed. April 24th - 11AM (visitation 10AM) at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Stew was a proud Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. He had a passion for golf, enjoyed travel, cooking and will be missed by all.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019