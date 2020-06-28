Age 91, of St. Paul and Gull Lake Stewart David Walker (Sandy) passed peacefully on May 30th, 2020 at the age of 91 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Sandy was born on June 23, 1928 to Platt Bayless Walker, Jr and Grace Stewart Walker of St. Paul, Minnesota. Sandy was predeceased by his parents, brother Platt, and first wife Sarah (Sally) Schacker Walker (July 18, 1955). He is survived by Georgia (Amundsen) his wife of 63 years; children David, Bonita, Ann, Robert (Monica Joyce), Todd, and Peter (Pamela); grandchildren Jay, Christian, Paul, Henry, Madeline, Sam, and Charlie; great grand daughter Lucy; brother William, daughter-in-law Susan Walker, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Sandy was a graduate of the University of Minnesota's University High School and a career salesman starting with the St. Paul Book & Stationary Company in the late 1950's, moving on to multiple divisions at 3M Company, and eventually owning and operating an independent manufacturer's rep firm. He retired in 1993 to many wonderful summers on Gull Lake in the Brainerd Lakes area. Private interment, Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.









