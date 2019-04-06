|
|
Age 67 - Loving Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sarah Taylor. Stew is survived by his children, Penny (Mark) Stapleton and Stew Jr. (Angie); grandchildren, Victoria, Mark, Ava and Braden; siblings, Sue (Rick) Detienne, Robert (Elizabeth) and Tom (Sherry); special friend and companion, Cinda Weber; many nieces, nephews and friends. Stew was a kind and gentle man and lived life to the fullest as an avid Minnesota sports fan and fisherman. Visitation from 1-2PM with a time of memory sharing at 2PM TODAY, Saturday, April 6 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 6, 2019