Age 78 Passed away peacefully after a 15-year battle with cancer. His suffering has ended. We are sure he busted through heaven's gate looking for his beloved brothers David McMullan and Bob McMullan who were waiting for him with open arms ready to discuss everything Pittsburgh, especially the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. "Stu" was survived by his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly and regarded as his life's greatest accomplishments: Mac (Denise, Amy and Delaney), Heidi (Todd, Sam and Claire), Dan (Liz, Beckett, Finnegan and Eli), P.J. (Leah, Katie, Mackenzie, Kayla and Kellie) and Molly (Jeff, Hannah, Carly and George). He was also survived by his brother David's wonderful family (Aunt Denise, Ryan, Dom, Kellie and Christopher) and other special people in his life including his sister Mary McMullan, Karen Belling, Ivett Lorenzano and Dennis and Mary Jo Kamper. He was also preceded in death by a sister Kathy. Dad was a proud Army veteran and recently sent us all a text telling us he had bought combat boots and wanted to re-enlist to do something, even at 78 years-old, to defend our country. He was dead serious. Dad was a fighter. He never quit. He outlived every timeline given to him in his fight against cancer. Dad spent his retirement years being the biggest fan of the Johnnies, Bennies, Lindenwood Lions, Royals, Pioneers, swimming, gymnastics, football, hockey, baseball, basketball, volley ball, guitar and Ashland Productions or any other sport or team or activity that involved his grandkids. He also loved and cherished his four legged companions Benji, Dolli and Joey. We spent our last days with dad sharing memories, laughing and shedding a lot of tears. The journey has been bittersweet. We lost our dad. But we have cherished our time together and have learned – we can take it from here. Dad, we know you will be watching and we will continue to make you proud. We love you. Thank you Dr. Downs and the VA Oncology staff and the VA Palliative Care team for the wonderful care you provided during his long and hard battle. We are so very grateful to the staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home who provided amazing care, compassion and support to all of us during his final and difficult days. Memorial donations may be sent to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104 or Stillwater Senior Sobriety, 11550 Stillwater Blvd N., Suite 103, Lake Elmo, MN 55042, a group that we are grateful to and of which dad was a proud member. At his request, a private family service will be held.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 18, 2019